Baby joey pulls disgusted face after swallowing dirt

San Antonio Zoo is winning hearts all over the globe after they posted a clip of one of their baby kangaroos eating dirt – and facing the consequences.

Pyrite the kangaroo’s joey was caught on camera swallowing dust from around their enclosure, when it realised just how bad it tasted compared to food.

Sticking out its tongue and gawping at the camera, the animal desperately rubbed its paws against its mouth in a bid to get rid of the nasties.

Kangaroos usually like to eat grass, fruit, leaves and moss.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.