Investigators say that “Baby Holly”, who has been found alive more than 40 years after her parents were murdered, was dropped off at an Arizona church by female members of a nomadic religious group.

Texas officials released the never-before shared information after a woman who vanished as an infant when her parents were killed in 1980 was finally identified.

The youngster disappeared after Tina Gail Linn Clouse and Harold Dean Clouse Jr were found slain in a wooded area of Houston, and was only located earlier this week.

The Texas Attorney General’s Office did not take any questions during a press conference on Thursday, citing an ongoing criminal investigation in the case.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link ‘Baby Holly’ dropped off at Arizona church by nomadic religious group