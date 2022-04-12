Baby hare rescued after being pulled from fire in Ukraine

A baby hare was rescued from a fire in Ivanka, a village south of Ivano-Frankivsk in Ukraine on Sunday (10 April).

Ukraine’s State Emergency Service (SES) released footage of the leveret, which they said would be looked after by a firefighter who attended the scene.

“A firefighter, immediately after extinguishing [the fire], called his wife [and said] ‘meet the new family member!’” The baby was fed and now he is recovering from the horror he survived,” the SES said in a Facebook post.

