Ayushmann Khuranna has now hopped in on the language debate and gave his views on whether Hindi is supposed to be the national language or not. The actor could also be seen talking about ‘Does Hindi make you Indian?’ in his recent movie Anek. Khuranna said that no language should be put at the forefront.

In an interview with News18, Khuranna was asked about the ongoing language debate, to which he said, “I really don’t know what should be the criteria for this whether the newest language should be the national language or the oldest language should be the national language. It’s about jo aapki language hai wo aapko pasand hai.”

He added, “We cannot put one language at the forefront whether it’s old, new, or a mixture of languages. This is not that country. Hindi is a mixture of a lot of languages. Like in colloquial tongue, we usually mix three languages- Hindi, English, and Urdu. It’s like a buffet of languages in our country so every language and culture is important.”

Meanwhile, Ayushmann’s recent movie Anek received mixed reviews and had a slow opening at the box office. The movie focused on the North-Eastern region of India and tried to show the problems of the people of the region along with the rising rate of rebel groups.

Source Link : Ayushmann Khurrana Talks About The Language Debate, Says 'We Cannot Put One Language At The Forefront'