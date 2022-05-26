Ayushmann Khurrana Says 'Anek' Is Not A '100 Crore Film'; Reveals He Is A Fan Of Fahadh Faasil And Malayalam Cinema

Ayushmann Khurrana is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Anek and he will be reuniting with his Article 15 director Anubhav Sinha. The movie is based on the insurgency in the North-East part of India and the rebel groups present there. Talking about his upcoming movie, Khurrana said that Anek wasn’t a 100 crore movie but rather an important one. He also spoke about his love for the Malayalam film, industry and said that his favourite actor was Fahad Fassil.

In an interview with ET Times, Ayushmann spoke about maintaining a balance at the box office and said, “Dream Girl, Badhaai Ho, and Bala were light-hearted films. An Action Hero is a commercial film. You have to do commercial cinema so that cinema like Anek and Article 15 would find support. You get courage from your commercially successful films to do films like Anek and Article 15. That balance is very important. Of course, you can’t view Anek through a commercial lens. This is not a 100-Crore film. It’s an important film.”

When asked about what he likes to watch he said, “I watch all kinds of cinema. I love watching Malayalam cinema. I am a huge fan of Fahadh Faasil. His films are not commercial per se. He listens to his heart. I listen to Malayalam songs, Bengali songs. So, I think every genre of cinema is important. You need to know more about your country than knowing about world cinema. You need to know the people you are trying to connect with.”

Anek is all set to release in the theatres on 27 May and also stars J.D. Chakravarthy, Andrea Kevichüsa, Manoj Pahwa and Kumud Mishra. Watch the trailer here.

