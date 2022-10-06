Prabhas starrer Adipurush’s teaser was launched on Sunday in Ayodhya, and has been receiving backlash since then. Major criticism has been directed towards the CGI, VFX and wrong depiction of deities. Several major celebs have now spoken out against the movie and said that Ramayan should be depicted rightly onscreen. Ayodhya temple head priest has now demanded a immediate ban on Adipurush.

As per IndianExpress, priest Satyendra Das told media, “The way in which Ravana has been depicted is absolutely wrong and condemnable. Through the media, we demand an immediate ban on the film.” He said The way in which Ravana has been depicted is absolutely wrong and condemnable. Through the media, we demand an immediate ban on the film.

The movie stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles and is based on the Hindu epic Ramayana.The teaser of Adipurush did not manage to impress the audience as it featured really bad CGI and VFX scenes. The movie is reportedly made on a huge budget of Rs 500 crore and is the mots expensive Indian movie to be ever made.

Source Link : Ayodhya Ram Temple Head Priest Demands A Ban On 'Adipurush' Says It Deities Are Depicted 'Absolutely Wrong'