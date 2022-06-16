Ayan Mukerji To Introduce 'New Characters' With Next Instalments Of 'Brahmastra'? Director Reveals His Plans

With the much-awaited trailer of ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ finally here, Bollywood fans have been over the moon seeing their favourite stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt come together on the silver screen for the first time. While their impeccable chemistry is sure to melt your heart, it’s the visual spectacle that leaves you wanting more. And with the internet already flooded with several theories as fans continue to decipher the trailer, director Ayan Mukerji has made some interesting revelations about the next instalments of ‘Brahmastra’.

Talking to Etimes about the next instalments of ‘Brahmastra’, Mukerji said, “We will plan the shooting of the second and third part after the release of the first film.” Sheding more light on the next instalments, the ace filmmaker even confirmed that they plan to introduce more characters as they’ll help add new perspective to the franchise. “The entire trilogy will tell the same story but the next movies will introduce new characters and bring new perspectives to the Brahmastra story,” Mukerji added.

While the internet has been buzzing about Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in the movie, a mysterious character seen in the trailer has left fans wondering if that’s the Badshah of Bollywood. Read more about it here.

Interestingly, the trailer of ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ is also reminding fans of Marvel movies like ‘Thor’ and ‘Eternals’ while a few desis are already comparing Ranbir’s on-screen avatar Shiva to ’90s cartoon Captain Planet.

In addition to Ranbir and Alia, the Ayan Mukerji directorial also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. Slated to release on September 9, 2022, the much awaited fantasy film will hit the theatres in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

