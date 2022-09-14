Ayan Mukerji Shares ‘Brahmasta’ 2 Release Date And When He Will Reveal Dev’s Identity; It’s A Long Wait

Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva released last week and fans are already excited about the second instalment of the movie. By the end of the movie, it was shown that the second instalment of Astraverse is titled as Brahmastra: Part Two- Dev. Ayan Mukerji has shared more details about Part 2 and shared how Dev’s story will be unfolded. However, Mukerji was tight lipped about who will play Dev. Fans are convinced that Dev is being played by Ranveer Singh as Deepika Padukone also makes a cameo in the movie. Meanwhile, it has been reported that Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor (double role) are also in the running.

In an interview with Indian Express, “I can answer very few things about Dev. The idea was to create a very clear indication about where we are going next with the storytelling. That now we are really getting into the story of our antagonist. Decoding it, giving you some hook to hang on to for part two. Dev is the fulcrum of the entire Brahmastra trilogy.”

Mukerji explained that part two will be a prequel as well as tell the present story, he said, “His story is meant to take us back into his past but also he has returned into the present. So, the idea is, we will be continuing the present story, but also telling you the story of the past.”

Regarding Dev’s identity, Ayan said that he will reveal it when the time is right, “I really feel we will really come into our own with our storytelling in part two. I have known that for a long time. Part one was just the foundation, the setup of this story. But I can’t tell you who Dev is. When the time is right, I will announce.” He also shared that he and his team and targeting to release Brahmastra: Part Two- Dev by December 25, 2025. “We have our target. We would like to make this film and have it come out three years from now,’ Ayan said.

