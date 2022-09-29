Ayan Mukerji Says He Wanted A Bear Scene Like The Lavish Animal Sequence In ‘RRR’ For ‘Brahmastra’

Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra beat all odds and broke Bollywood’s dry spell and minted big numbers at the box office. The movie was praised for its VFX but criticized for its screenplay and dialogues. Brahmastra was also the first movie in Mukerji’s Astraverse and part one of a planned trilogy. Ayan recently discussed that he had taken some inspiration from SS Rajamouli’s global success RRR, but he couldn’t add it in his movie.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Ayan Mukerji revealed during FICCI 2022, shared that he had planned a bear sequence similar to the one in RRR featuring Junior NTR for his movie Brahmastra. However, he couldn’t achieve what Rajamouli could, because the budget was already too much. Ayan said during a media interaction, “I think there is no life or relationship without compromise. Even in Brahmastra, there were many times when I had thought of something but couldn’t do it that way or there were times when we hoped we could do it but were not able to.”

He added, “Let me tell you something interesting. In RRR, there is this interval sequence where all the animals jump out, which is an incredible sequence. That sequence is done by Namit’s company as well. A few years ago, I had thought of such an incredible sequence with a bear in Brahmastra. But due to budget constraints, we had to cut the bear out of part one but it was a great sequence.”

