Ayan Mukerji Reacts To ‘Brahmastra’s Dialogues Being Bad; Says ‘People Did Same Thing When Kesariya Came Out’

Brahmastra released last week amongst lot of talk and hubbub and also managed to end Bollywood’s dry spell. Netizens just haven’t been able to stop talking about the amazing VFX but also the horrible dialogues of the movie, especially Alia Bhatt’s. Audience and critics alike have criticised the dialogues of the movie and Ayan Mukerji has now reacted to these claims. Mukerji said that he is aware of these criticism and refuted that people said the same things about Kesariyan.

In an interview with Indian Express, Ayan Mukerji said, “I heard that. Can you tell which parts exactly? Is it overall, throughout the film?I thought this would give the film a soul. That the greatest energy comes from within you and the greatest form of energy is when you are in a state of love. It may have sounded better on paper than it came across to certain people.”

He added, “But, when Kesariya came out, for the first 48 hours all we heard was, ‘Oh God why did they do this with love storiyan.’ But the song continued to be a blockbuster, and nobody talks about it today. So, point noted. But India has a diverse audience.”

Meanwhile, Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva has grossed ₹178.87 crore in India and ₹70.1 crore overseas, taking a worldwide total gross of ₹248.97 crore. A part two of the movie was teased and it has been titled as Brahmāstra: Part Two – Dev. The movie stars, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

