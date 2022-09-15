Ayan Mukerji Finally Breaks Silence On Boycott Calls For ‘Brahmastra’: ‘Didn’t Really Have Any Time To Think’

Ayan Mukerji took more than a decade to create and establish the world of Brahmastra and bring it to the big screen for the entire world to see. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and more big names, the film depicted the richness and extravagance of Indian mythology in the modern world. Besides delays and a long waiting period, Brahmastra also suffered a considerable hiccup ahead of release.

A section on the internet started a boycott campaign against the film. In an interview with News18, director Ayan Mukerji broke his silence over the trend that affected Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan. ”Yes, we did care what people were saying but at the same time we were okay,” he said.

Stating that he is aware that his statement might sound ‘idealistic’, Mukerji continued, ”We were so focussed on our film and the overall message of the film was all about love and we had a concept which was there on our posters which said, ‘The light is coming,’ so we didn’t really have any time to think about anything else.”

The director also seemingly appeared unfazed about the boycott trend and invited everyone to watch the film, even those ‘who are making noise’ and ‘aren’t convinced’ with his film. ”We want them to give us a chance, see the effort that we have put in, the kind of VFX we have done because I feel no film of that nature has done it and experience the way Indian mythology is depicted,”

Despite the boycott calls, Brahmastra turned out to be a blockbuster. While its VFX was praised for its excellence, the screenplay and dialogues turned out to be a complete disaster. ”Once you watch the film you are entitled to your opinion whether you like it or not and I am open to all kinds of suggestions,” Ayan Mukerji concluded the interview.

