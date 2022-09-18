Ayan Mukerji Confirms Shah Rukh Khan’s Mohan Bhargav From ‘Brahmastra’ Is Not A Coincidence!

‘Brahmastra’ starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt entered the theatre last week and has collected over Rs 300 crore in the box office. This movie had a special appearance from Bollywood’s badshah, Shah Rukh Khan, who was seen playing the role of a scientist named Mohan Bhargav. Yes, the same Mohan Bhargav from Swades, atleast, this is what the viewers believed when they first saw the movie.

Director Ayan Mukerji recently confirmed that what fans were believing was true and SRK in Brahmastra is the same Mohan Bhargav from his film Swades. He revealed that there was no such coincidence and it was actually done to pay tribute to the 2004 film. Mukerji further said that he worked as an assistant that time and so he thought of bringing Mohan Bhargav from Swades to Brahmastra.

Shah Rukh Khan played the role of a scientist named Mohan Bhargav in Swades who wanted to return back to India and work there. In Brahmastra as well, SRK has played the same role of a scientist named Mohan Bhargav. Ayan Mukerji has worked as an assistant director in a couple of movies that have starred King Khan.

Brahmastra was released on September 9 and it has performed remarkably well in the box office with over Rs 300 crore earning till now. This movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and has a special cameo of Shah Rukh Khan. The movie is available to watch in all theatres across the country in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil.

