Axiom-1 launch – live: First all private mission to ISS launches on SpaceX rocket

Axiom-1 at the launchpad

Axiom-1, the first all private mission to the International Station, is poised to launch Friday morning.

If all goes well, four crew members, all private citizens — though one is a former Nasa astronaut — will blast off atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft at 11:17 a.m. Eastern from Kennedy Space Center for an eight day mission on the ISS.

Live streams of the launch and pre-launch activities are available on the Axiom Space and SpaceX websites, and Nasa will carry its own feed beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern.

Axiom Space is developing a module it hopes to add to the ISS sometime in 2024 to serve as a destination for paying customers who wish to fly in space. Over time, the company plans to add on further modules, eventually detaching the complex from the ISS to form a free-flying commercial space station before the ISS’s retirement at the end of the 2020s.

Check back here for continuing live coverage of the Axiom-1 launch and mission.

Show latest update 1649426336 A private crew While Nasa astronauts have been flying to the ISS aboard SpaceX rockets since 2020, Axiom-1 marks the first all private astronaut crew to fly to the space station. The mission commander, Michael López-Alegría of Spain and the US, is a former Nasa astronaut, but is now a private citizen. His three crewmates have all paid $55 million each to fly in space for the first time. American Larry Connor is an accomplished aircraft pilot and real estate developer, and will serve as the missions pilot, although the Crew Dragon spacecraft is fully autonomous. Canadian Mark Pathy is a CEO of an investment firm and will serve as a mission specialist. Former Israeli Air Force pilot turned investment banker Eytan Stibbe will also serve as a mission specialist. Jon Kelvey 8 April 2022 14:58

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Axiom-1 launch - live: First all private mission to ISS launches on SpaceX rocket