Avril Lavigne has recreated the cover art for her album Let Go 20 years after it was released.

In June 2002, the Canadian singer – who was 17 at the time – brought out her debut album. It featured hit singles such as “Sk8er Boi” and “Complicated” and topped the UK album chart.

On Tuesday (28 June) night, Lavigne shared a clip to TikTok to celebrate the album’s 20th anniversary.

In it, the “Girlfriend” singer returned to the New York street where the album cover was originally shot.

Underscored by Simple Plan’s “I’m Just A Kid”, the clip shows Lavigne walking into the middle of the road while wearing a black leather trench coat and with her hair dip-dyed red.

The video then cuts to the original Let Go album cover.

“20 years later…” Lavigne captioned the video, with Simple Plan themselves commenting: “This is amazing! Happy 20th Anniversary!”

“This is so amazing!” her fiancé Mod Sun echoed, while the top fan comment reads: “Sigh. The good days.”

Last month, the singer revealed her plans to branch away from music and release a cookbook.

“My food is, like, gourmet,” she said. “I can do everything! Pasta, sauce, vegan, salads and soups – I can do every kind of soup.”

Lavigne also said that other items on her bucket list include writing a Christmas album and launching a makeup line.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Avril Lavigne recreates Let Go album cover on TikTok for 20th anniversary