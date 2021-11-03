Avgeeks can buy a piece of history as Emirates strips first superjumbo jet for memorabilia

As Emirates awaits delivery of its last Airbus A380, the airline has begun to strip one of its first “superjumbos” for parts, furniture and memorabilia.

The company is in the process of salvaging engines, landing gear and flight control components from the first aircraft to fly its commercial route from Dubai to New York, airline representatives said in a statement.

With no major secondary market, the airline has no choice but to strip the aircraft for parts to sell on.

The superjumbo’s furniture and interiors will then be reclaimed to be sold on as memorabilia, with a portion of the profits to go to the airline’s charity foundation, which helps children living in extreme poverty.

Recognisable design details, such as the aircraft’s bar, will be repurposed as bespoke furniture, says Emirates.

Dubai’s flag carrier was one of the earliest champions of the world’s largest passenger plane, nicknamed the superjumbo for its double-decker cabins, four engines and 525-passenger capacity, with Emirates buying its first A380 in 2008.

In 2019, Emirates reduced its orders in favour of the A350 and A330neo, shortly after which Airbus announced that production of the A380 would end in 2021.

Emirates had been the largest customer of the model, with 118 superjumbos ordered over the years.

“It’s an elegant and fitting retirement solution for this iconic aircraft and our flagship,” said Emirates’ president Tim Clark.

Emirates has said the superjumbo will still play a key role in its fleet, announcing on 1 September that it plans to enhance its A380s with a new premium economy product.

“Emirates will continue to be the largest operator of this spacious and modern aircraft for the next two decades,” said Clark at the time.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Avgeeks can buy a piece of history as Emirates strips first superjumbo jet for memorabilia