‘Avengers No Longer Exists, Replaced By Thunderbolts’; Kevin Feige Drops Major Announcement And Fans Are Divided

From the 2008 film Iron Man to the global phenomenon Avengers: Endgame, the first and last line of defence against extraterrestrial villains have grown through major ups and downs in their adventures. Turning against each other, fighting alongside new superheroes and defending half the Earth’s population from a purple-headed supervillain, the Avengers not only protected the planet but also the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

However, we may never see them together again on the big screen. Apart from Iron Man dying, Captain America finally ageing and Black Widow sacrificing herself, Marvel head Kevin Feige has now declared that ‘Avengers no longer exist’. However, there is a twist to the major announcement.

As reported by The Direct, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige announced the Thunderbolts lineups at the D23 Expo. While announcing the upcoming venture, he declared that the Avengers do not exist in the MCU after the events of Avengers: The Endgame. ”You know, one thing in the Captain America film is that there currently is a world without the Avengers. Sam Wilson finds himself as Cap at a time where there’s not an organization of Avengers,” the Marvel boss said.

”But just because there’s not an organization of the Avengers doesn’t mean there’s not a group of superheroes in the MCU. Not a group, perhaps, as The Avengers but there’s a group and they’re called the Thunderbolts,” Feige reassured the crowd.

Following the announcement, Twitter exploded with reactions over the fate of MCU now that the OG superheroes are gone. One fan wrote, ”I don’t think this makes sense. Most of the characters from the Endgame final battle and funeral are still alive and I’m sure they would want to be prepared for another Thanos-type situation”.

That honestly makes a lot of sense seeing how other heroes are more on their own path after Tony and Nat died. — FocusFire losing it over Cobra Kai 5 and Wish (@FocusFireNo10) September 11, 2022

So im guessing they gonna form up again as a new team. — Luke Skywalker (@MightyyBeing) September 11, 2022

We know, it got broken up w/ Civil War. Tony, the leader is also dead — Lakers Centers (@Lakerscenters) September 11, 2022

What will happen to Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars then?.. Isn’t both of it a crossover film? — jiuni🇲🇾 || (@dcsomnie94) September 11, 2022

Bro really said Avengers Disassembled ☠️ — Sergeant Herc 🌙 (@TheHercAboveAll) September 4, 2022

