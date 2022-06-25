'Avengers: Endgame' Directors Believe Chris Evans Is Perfect For Wolverine Role; Call Him 'Incredible Actor'

Chris Evans is one of the most loved actors in Hollywood and there’s no denying that. And Russo Brothers (Joe and Anthony), who have collaborated with the actor on a couple of projects, in a recent interview showered the actor with praise. While Joe and Anthony believe Evans to be the best choice for the role of Wolverine, they even talked about the skills that make him an ‘incredible actor’.

In a conversation with ComicBook.com, Joe Russo said, “Evans has incredible range and great physicality, and he’s real good at body control. He’s an incredible actor.” And when quizzed about casting Evans in another MCU role (apart from Captain America/Steve Rogers), the ace director duo revealed they would love to see him as Wolverine. “Steve Rogers is very controlled and quiet, understated. Chris is energetic and funny and charismatic, and he brings a lot of energy to set. I’d love to see him do something like Wolverine,” they added.

SEE ALSO: ‘Rest Easy, Pal’: Chris Evans Touching Tribute To His iPhone 6S Is The Best Goodbye Ever!

While Hugh Jackman’s phenomenal performance helped the character of Wolverine strike a chord with the audience, the 53-year-old Australian actor bid goodbye to the iconic X-men character with ‘Logan’ in 2017. And with Anthony Mackie also stepping up as new Captain America in MCU, it’ll be pretty dope to see Evans essay the role of Wolverine on the big screen.

Meanwhile, in a recent media interaction, Evans shared his thoughts on returning as Captain America on the silver screen. “It would have to be perfect. It just would be scary to rattle something that is, again, so, so, dear to me. That role means so much to me. So, to revisit it would be a tall order,” Evans added. Read more about it here.

On the professional front, Evans will be seen in Russo Brothers ‘The Gray Man’ which also stars Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas in pivotal roles. The action-thriller is scheduled to release on Netflix on July 22, 2022.

SEE ALSO: ‘The Gray Man’ Trailer: Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling & Ana De Armas Netflix Movie Is High On Action, But Where Is Dhanush?

Cover Image: Instagram

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : 'Avengers: Endgame' Directors Believe Chris Evans Is Perfect For Wolverine Role; Call Him 'Incredible Actor'