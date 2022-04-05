'Avengers: Endgame' Director Joe Russo Reveals Unexpected Reason Behind Killing Iron Man Instead Of Captain America

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has come a long way since the movie event that Avengers: Endgame was. But the film’s impact is still felt. Directed by Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, the film was the final appearance of Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man. The superhero sacrifices himself as he goes up against Thanos to save humanity. Along with Iron Man’s death, the film also saw Chris Evan’s Captain America give up his mantle and Black Widow’s death. Devastating as these events were, Joe Russo has now shed light on a key choice – why was Iron Man was killed instead of Captain America?

During a panel discussion at St. Andrews Film Festival (via ComicBookReader), Avengers Endgame director Joe Russo talked about choosing between Iron Man and Captain America. Russo explained, “If you think of Captain America as a character, you go ‘Okay, Captain America dying is fairly obvious,’ right? [Self-sacrifice] is something he would do based on the character.”

Revealing that it was a “more complex arc,” Russo said, “You know, this is a guy who offered to be a guinea pig in a science experiment in order to be able to go fight Nazis in the war. He’s intrinsically a hero. Like, there’s not a lot of complexity there. It might be emotionally impactful because you like him. You know, he’s a very likeable character, but it’s not necessarily the most compelling arc.”

“So that seemed like the more compelling arc to us, that it would be Stark who died. So that it would be a richer, more complex arc, and that’s why we chose him,” he added.

While fans aren’t quite over Robert Downey Jr.’s exit from the MCU, Iron Man’s death makes sense within the context of completing his storyline. Besides, the ending of the Avengers movies paved the way for some of the most interesting films and TV shows coming from Marvel Studios.

