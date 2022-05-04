'Avatar: The Way Of Water' Trailer Preview: First Look Of James Cameron's Saga Makes It Worth The Wait

James Cameron’s highly anticipated fantasy film Avatar has been in the making for more than 10 years and each passing day the excitement and anticipation for the movie keeps growing more. After the first trailer of Avatar: The Way Of Water was unveiled at CinemaCon, Mashable India has now got an exclusive peak at the trailer preview.

Finally we have the sneak peek into James Cameron’s highly-awaited sequel to Avatar and its every bit worth the wait. And he isn’t kidding around, the visuals are enticing to say the least. It is poised to boast tech that is beyond everything we’ve seen in recent times. The under water sequences transports you to an utopian world that is inhabited by creatures of the wild.’

It is set a decade after the events of the first film and wastes no time before introducing us to Jake and Neyteri and their half-human kids. They are raising them, rooted in rich N’avi legacy, and will fight anything and everything to protect their kids. Cause at the end it the day, ‘family is fortress’. Believe me, you’re not ready for this!

Avatar 2 was first announced in 2011 after the wide success of Avatar, since then the movie and its subsequent sequels have been postponed eight times. The movie was initially scheduled to be released in 2014 with the addition of three more sequels. Avatar 2 it is currently planned for a release on December 16, 2022, with Avatar 3 releasing on December 20, 2024, Avatar 4 on December 18, 2026, and Avatar 5 on December 22, 2028.

