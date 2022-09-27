‘Avatar’ Re-release Collects $30.5 Million Worldwide; Takes No. 1 Spot On Global Charts After 13 Years

After a little over a decade of developing 3D technology that would go on to change the face of filmmaking, James Cameron’s Avatar is making waves at the box office once again. Repeating its glorious fate, the re-release of the fantasy epic minted big numbers at the box office intentionally.

As per a report from Variety, Cameron’s remastered Avatar collected $10 million from 1,980 North American theatres over the weekend. Moreover, it generated $20.5 million from 50 overseas markets and secured its place on the top spot on global charts with $30.5 million in total. In the USA, it placed third behind Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling and Viola Davis starrer The Woman King.

The numbers are nothing short of impressive for a re-released film which is more than a decade old. At the time of its release in 2019, although the film did not make a record-breaking opening at the box office it gradually picked up the pace, thanks to word-of-mouth. The James Cameron directorial went on to make $2 billion worldwide, a figure yet to be defeated.

The impressive figures for the Avatar re-release may come as a relief to the makers who were riddled with the uncertainties of the fate of Avatar 2. If the response to the re-release venture is any indication, Avatar: The Way Of Water is well on its way to become another worldwide phenomenon.

