'Avatar 2' Trailer Leaked Online; Disney And 20th Century Studios Rush To Remove Pirated Content From The Internet

James Cameron’s upcoming epic-fantasy film Avatar 2 titled as Avatar: The Way Of Water is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated movies of 2022. The first trailer of Avatar 2 was unveiled at CinemaCon 2022 and is all set to release for the audience on May 6 along with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. However, the trailer for Avatar 2 was leaked online and was shared widely on the internet. Disney and 20th Century Studios quickly stepped in and blocked all the leaks and the trailer is now no longer available to view.

Fans have been waiting for more than 10 years to get a glimpse of Avatar 2, the movie has been in production since 2011. In the anticipation of the trailer, someone tried to leak the trailer of Avatar 2, but Disney and 20th Century Studios stopped and removed all the pirated content and leaked trailer from the internet. Here is how netizens reacted to Avatar 2 trailer leak.

I just see a 3 sec leaked Avatar 2 teaser…. Please no more leaks. pic.twitter.com/tT6jbz6VVJ — Delfa ⏱ (@Delfarose) May 1, 2022

SOMEBODY SHOW ME THE AVATAR 2 LEAKS NOW pic.twitter.com/ROIJpC2zwL — Chappie (steelers man) (@my_chappie) April 27, 2022

Accidentally saw the leaks for Avatar 2 trailer and man the blue aliens might actually be fire. That soundtrack also had me levitating to like pic.twitter.com/MbpqvN0Hun — Jason Omali (@mind_playerz) May 1, 2022

So vince showed me the Avatar 2 trailer leak- pic.twitter.com/TebRnwhV0R — annette 🦋| Moon Knight fan arc🗿 (@floralsteps) May 1, 2022

feds did a sweep QUICK taking that Avatar 2 leak down 😭😭 just know shits hard — mac (@macatron) May 1, 2022

THE AVATAR 2 LEAK????? IM IN SHOCK WHAT THE FUCK ITS SO PRETTY ☹️☹️☹️☹️ — carly 🍂 (@unicronixx) April 30, 2022

Nothing will leak from this CinemaCon showcase so don’t trust grainy AVATAR 2 photos that show up on your twitter feed.

Disney likely has snipers watching the audience. https://t.co/BXnqblHwka — PAUL : The Way of Coffee (@HuginsPL) April 27, 2022

That Avatar 2 trailer leak… looks stunning but there’s no *actual* plot just like the first film. 🙄 — Owen 🍂 (Heartstopper Stan) (@TimelessOwen) May 2, 2022

Avatar 2 was first announced in 2011 after the wide success of Avatar, since then the movie and its subsequent sequels have been postponed eight times. The movie will follow Jake Sully and Neytiri as they explore new regions in Pandora after they are forced to leave their home. The movie was initially scheduled to be released in 2014 with the addition of three more sequels. Avatar 2 it is currently planned for a release on December 16, 2022, with Avatar 3 releasing on December 20, 2024, Avatar 4 on December 18, 2026, and Avatar 5 on December 22, 2028.

