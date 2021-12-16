'Avatar 2' Photos Reveal Pandora's Stunning Underwater Setting; James Cameron To Introduce New Clan

James Cameron’s Avatar 2, the sequel movie for the record-breaking film Avatar (2009) has been in the works for years now. The film’s production began in 2017 but it only resumed back in 2020 and since then, the anticipation has somewhat diminished owing to the ever-changing timeline. However, we’ve been given a few rare sightings of the film’s massive set, teaser art and the immersive underwater world that the follow-up film is about to reveal. While there’s not a lot to go on, we now have a fair idea of what the return to Pandora will look like.

Starring Kate Winslet, Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver and more, Avatar 2 is one of four ambitious sequels that are in the works. The film will revolve around former soldier Jake (played by Sam Worthington) and Pandora native Neytiti’s (played by Zoe Saldana) children – the next generation. The first film introduced us to Pandora and the upcoming sequel will dive deeper quite literally and explore the planet’s underwater world. 20th Century Studios has unveiled a bunch of behind-the-scenes photos that see James Cameron on set. The concept art shows off the stunning blue waters where a Na’vi kid can be seen petting a snake-like creature while another young kid is not far behind in the waters. We also see two adult Na’vi who are probably Jake and Neytiri. and a few creatures from the film. Check out the newest Avatar 2 photos here:

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the film’s producer Jon Landau revealed the plot of Avatar 2 saying, “Ultimately, the sequels are a story about family, and the lengths parents will go through to keep that family together and keep them safe,”

Talking about the gamble that making bid budget movies for the big screen, James Cameron told EW, “Big, expensive films have got to make a lot of money. We’re in a new world post-COVID, post-streaming. Maybe those [box office] numbers will never be seen again. Who knows? It’s all a big roll of the dice.”

The film will also introduce a whole new Na’vi clan called the Metkayina. So there’s that and a whole lot of underwater action to look forward to. Avatar 2 is set to release in theatres on December 16, 2022.

Cover image: Twitter

Source Link : 'Avatar 2' Photos Reveal Pandora's Stunning Underwater Setting; James Cameron To Introduce New Clan