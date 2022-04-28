'Avatar 2' Gets Official Title As James Cameron Unveils Trailer At CinemaCon 2022

Fans can relax now as they can confirm that Avatar 2 actually exists. As reported earlier Disney unveiled the first look of James Cameron’s Avatar 2 and also announced the official title of the movie at CinemaCon 2022. The underwater world of Cameron’s highly anticipated Avatar sequel is titled as Avatar: The Way Of Water. As per reports the audience were given special 3D glasses as the trailer of Avatar 2 was unveiled.

Variety reported that the minutes-long trailer of the fantasy flick contained almost no dialogue. Instead, the audience was shown different regions across the dazzling new world of Pandora and showed the visuals of the planet’s crystal blue oceans and lakes. The footage also featured various species of animals resembling whales and pelicans, some of which reportedly flew through the screen and into audience members’ faces. It has also been confirmed that the trailer will debut exclusively in theatres along with Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 6.

Cameron also appeared on the stage in a pre-recorded video and said that the movie was, “designed for the biggest screen and the most immersive 3D available.” Producer Jon Landau took the stage and explained that each, “follow-up film will play out as a standalone movie and will come to its own conclusion.”

Avatar 2 was first announced in 2011 after the wide success of Avatar, since then the movie and its subsequent sequels have been postponed eight times. The movie will follow Jake Sully and Neytiri as they explore new regions in Pandora after they are forced to leave their home. The movie was initially scheduled to be released in 2014 with the addition of three more sequels. Avatar 2 it is currently planned for a release on December 16, 2022, with Avatar 3 releasing on December 20, 2024, Avatar 4 on December 18, 2026, and Avatar 5 on December 22, 2028.

