'Avatar 2' First Look To Reportedly Release At CinemaCon 2022; Fans Say 'Can't Wait'

CinemaCon 2022 is currently underway and several major studios like Warner Bros., Sony, Paramount and more are all set to take the stage to announce their upcoming slate of movies. Studios like WB and Sony have already made major announcements like greenlighting Batman 2, Venom 3 and much more. As Disney gears up to take the stage on Wednesday, fans are convinced that they will get to see the first look of James Cameron’s epic fantasy movie Avatar 2, the much anticipated sequel of Avatar.

Avatar 2 has been in production for over a decade and the makers have now finally completed the movie and it will be releasing in the theaters in December 2022. It was earlier reported that the trailer of Avatar 2 will be released in theaters along with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The social media is currently abuzz as several reports have claimed that Avatar 2’s first look will be unveiled at CinemaCon 2022.

Adding to the buzz one user wrote, “Now 100000% sure the first #avatar 2 footage will be shown at #CinemaCon. What I can’t figure out is if it’s the trailer or 15 to 20 min of footage. Will know Wednesday. Remember never, ever bet against @JimCameron. Cannot wait to see how he’s using technology to tell story.”

Now 100000% sure the first #avatar 2 footage will be shown at #CinemaCon. What I can’t figure out is if it’s the trailer or 15 to 20 min of footage. Will know Wednesday. Remember never, ever bet against @JimCameron. Cannot wait to see how he’s using technology to tell story. pic.twitter.com/esupEDot4R — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) April 26, 2022

Wow.#Avatar2 said to have more versions than any movie in the history 🤯

(IMAX, 3D, PLF, high-res, high fps version, and more) pic.twitter.com/lbzdyE339H — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) April 27, 2022

Mr. Cameron. Please. A nation begs you: put Avatar 2 out as a Gameboy Advance Video Cartridge https://t.co/ShfoEd2STu — keeps mixing up coinstar & cointelpro (@Boringstein) April 27, 2022

#Avatar2 glimpse/teaser trailer will be shown to #Cinemacon2022 attendees in #LasVegas today.. Teaser Trailer is expected to release on May 6th along with #DoctorStrange in Theatres.. pic.twitter.com/D4G5bBnSgX — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 27, 2022

me after watching Avatar 2 pic.twitter.com/fe0NOgfkdX — Advit (@rebelmooned) April 23, 2022

me sneaking into the private Avatar 2 trailer screening at cinemacon pic.twitter.com/PteSonAxze — soapy hadid (@soapyhadid) April 26, 2022

Regarding tomorrow’s release of AVATAR 2 footage, rest assured if you try to tweet something negative to me about it, you’re already muted. I’ve given you 13 years to get it out of your system. It’s my turn to make you eat your silly little words. #Avatar2 #DecadeOfAvatar — T Dubb 🏆 (@nofate1991) April 26, 2022

Avatar 2 was first announced in 2011 after the wide success of Avatar, since then the movie and its subsequent sequels have been postponed eight times. The movie will follow Jake Sully and Neytiri as they explore new regions in Pandora after they are forced to leave their home. The movie was initially scheduled to be released in 2014 with the addition of three more sequels. Avatar 2 it is currently planned for a release on December 16, 2022, with Avatar 3 releasing on December 20, 2024, Avatar 4 on December 18, 2026, and Avatar 5 on December 22, 2028.

