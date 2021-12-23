Ava White: Hundreds to gather for funeral of 12-year-old girl stabbed to death in Liverpool

The funeral of a 12-year-old schoolgirl who was stabbed to death following a Christmas lights event is due to be held in Liverpool on Thursday.

Ava White died from “catastrophic injuries” after being attacked with a knife in the city centre on 25 November.

She was taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital at around 8.30pm but tragically died a short time later.

Ava’s funeral, which her family have requested attendees do not wear black to, is being held at Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral at 10am this morning.

It will be followed by a cremation at Anfield Crematorium.

Following Ava’s death, her father Robert Martin said the family were “completely devastated and heartbroken”.

In a statement released by Merseyside Police, the family thanked “everybody for their ongoing support during this devastating time” but asked that their privacy be respected to “allow us to grieve as a family”.

Hundreds of people paid tribute to Ava at a vigil in Church Street earlier this month, with flowers and balloons being left around the city centre in her memory.

A vigil was held to commemorate Ava’s life earlier this month

Cllr Anna Rothery, addressing the crowd on 4 December, said: “No family should ever have to go through this, but we have to take something from this.

“All these children here tonight who have turned out, you are our future, you deserve to go about your daily life knowing that you are going to be safe in this city.”

She also urged the government, council, police and other agencies to work together to eradicate knife crime, insisting: “Our children deserve better”.

At the opening of the inquest into Ava’s death last week, Andre Rebello, Liverpool’s senior coroner, said the schoolgirl was stabbed in the neck.

A 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with her murder and is due to appear in court for a plea and trial preparation hearing in February.

Additional reporting by PA

