Ava White: 12-year-old girl stabbed to death in Liverpool

A 12-year-old girl, Ava White, was stabbed to death in Liverpool city centre on Thursday night.
Four boys – aged 13, two aged 14 and one aged 15 – have been arrested on the suspicion of murder.
