A 12-year-old girl, Ava White, was stabbed to death in Liverpool city centre on Thursday night.

Four boys – aged 13, two aged 14 and one aged 15 – have been arrested on the suspicion of murder.

More to follow

Source Link Ava White: 12-year-old girl stabbed to death in Liverpool