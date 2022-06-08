Authorities tackle raging wildfire in California

The Hesperia fire burning in San Bernadino County, California, reached 95 acres as of Tuesday (7 June), fire authorities confirmed.

The San Bernadino County Fire said that they were working with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) to contain the blaze, which was producing a large column of smoke that could be seen “several miles out.”

An investigation revealed that the fire was started by a beekeeper’s beehive smoker.

