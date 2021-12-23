Austria demands booster vaccine to avoid quarantine as travel rules tighten for Brits

Austria has once again tightened its rules for UK travellers, after adding the country to its “virus variant list” (virusvariantgebiete) of high risk destinations.

This means that only travellers with a record of a booster jab, along with a negative PCR test result, will be able to avoid quarantine in the country – everyone else must self-isolate for 10 days.

The new rule comes in from Christmas Day and will mean many cancelled holidays for families whose younger members have not yet received a booster – some may not even have received their initial two jabs of the Covid vaccine.

It follows an emergency Covid summit in the country on 22 December, where ministers decided to tighten entry requirements to reduce the spread of the Omicron variant.

“The UK will be classified as a virus variant region from 25 December Austria. Everyone travelling from the UK needs to quarantine for 10 days.

“Except: People who are fully vaccinated AND have received the booster can enter Austria with a negative PCR test,” tweeted the Austrian National Tourist Office.

Meanwhile, a statement on the tourist board’s website reads: “Austria is reacting to the expansion of the Omicron variant with new entry regulations … this new regulation applies to entry from all countries (including day trips) with the exception of the virus variant areas.

“Entry without vaccination or convalescence is de facto not possible for vacation purposes.”

Denmark, Norway and the Netherlands – all seeing high case rates of the Omicron variant – were also added to the list, and will face the same restrictions from 25 December.

They join the existing 10 countries on the ‘virus variant list’: Angola, Botswana, Swaziland, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Zambia, Zimbabwe and South Africa.

The Omicron variant has been detected in Austria, but with fewer than 1,000 cases confirmed so far.

Austria is the second most popular ski destination for British travellers, after France – which banned all UK tourists last Saturday.

British travellers now need an “essential reason” to visit France, decimating many winter holidays and leaving families scrambling to cancel and recoup costs on their trips.

