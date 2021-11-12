Austria days away from strict new lockdown – but only for unvaccinated

Unvaccinated Austrians could be days away from a strict new lockdown as coronavirus cases soar in the Alpine nation.

Officials in Upper Austria province plan to impose restrictions from Monday if given the green light by the federal government.

Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a lockdown for the unvaccinated was “probably unavoidable” and that they faced an “uncomfortable” winter and Christmas.

“I don’t see why two-thirds should lose their freedom because one-third is dithering,” he said during a visit to Bregenz in western Austria.

“For me, it is clear that there should be no lockdown for the vaccinated out of solidarity for the unvaccinated.”

Mr Schallenberg said late last month that unvaccinated people in Austria could face new lockdown restrictions if infection numbers continued to rise – which they have.

On Thursday, official figures showed Austria had 760.6 reported new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days – a rate three times that of neighbouring Germany, where record numbers also are causing alarm.

Upper Austria is the country’s worst-affected region with nearly 1,200 new Covid-19 cases per 100,000 residents over the past week.

The country has taken a series of measures in recent weeks in an effort to curb the spread of the disease and encourage more people to get vaccinated.

On Monday, new rules took effect barring unvaccinated people who haven’t recovered from an infection from restaurants, hotels, hairdressing salons and large public events.

Mr Schallenberg said authorities would consider a vaccine mandate for some professional groups.

He added that the country’s vaccination rate was “shamefully low”. About 65 per cent of the population is fully inoculated.

The chancellor insisted “we can break this wave together”.

Additional reporting by Associated Press

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Austria days away from strict new lockdown - but only for unvaccinated