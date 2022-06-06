Australian PM goes on bamboo bicycle ride with Indonesian president on his first visit to country

Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese rode on a bamboo bicycle with Indonesia’s president Joko Widodo on his first visit to the country while pledging for a stronger cooperation on climate change, security and trade.

Before participating in formal talks, Mr Albanese accompanied Mr Widodo for a bicycle ride through the presidential palace in the town of Bogor, nearly 56km from the capital Jakarta.

Stressing the importance of engaging with southeast Asia’s largest economy, the newly-elected Australian prime minister said: “True to my government’s ambitious climate targets, I want better access to affordable, reliable and secure clean energy right across our region, as we transition to a net-zero world together.”

Mr Albanese reiterated a A$470m (£270m) pledge over four years for development in Indonesia and the region, along with a A$200m (£114m) climate and infrastructure partnership with the southeast Asian country.

He added that Indonesia is on track to be “one of the world’s five largest economies” and “revitalising our trade and investment relationship” was a priority for the Australian government.

For his first bilateral foreign visit, Mr Albanese was accompanied by foreign minister Penny Wong, trade minister Don Farrella and a high-profile business delegation.

The Australian leader added that the Pacific nation would work to realise the potential of the Indonesia-Australia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IA-CEPA) and offer technical expertise for the development of Indonesia’s planned green capital, Nusantara.

In this photo released by the Indonesian Presidential Palace, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, right, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese push their bicycles after taking a ride during their meeting at Bogor Palace in Bogor, Indonesia

The trip comes amid Australia’s new Labor government’s efforts to strengthen ties with southeast Asia focusing on climate change.

Mr Albanese also pledged increased cooperation on defence, and maritime security and safety, amid rising tension between Beijing and Washington.

Indonesia was one of the Southeast Asian countries that expressed concern over a new trilateral security pact between Australia, the US and Britain (AUKUS).

The alliance enables Australia to acquire nuclear-powered submarines, in a bid to counter China’s growing aggression, ranging from the South China Sea to the Indian Ocean.

Ms Wong, Australia’s new Malaysian-born foreign minister who previously said Indonesia did not get the attention it deserved under the former administration, met Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi on Sunday, Associated Press reported.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Mr Albanese announced he would attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit scheduled to take place in Indonesia later this year, despite Moscow hinting at president Vladimir Putin’s attendance.

“I’m focused on sitting with President Widodo, not sitting with President Putin,” Mr Albanese said.

“It is in Australia’s interest to have good relations with our Indonesian friends.”

