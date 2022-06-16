Australian man stops alleged car thief by using forklift

Posted on June 16, 2022 0

A quick-thinking Queensland man thwarted an alleged car thief by using his forklift.

Brendan Mills, from Logan, near Brisbane, said that he returned home to find a woman inside his car.

When the woman refused to leave the car, Mills said that he used his forklift to suspend the woman in the car in the air until police arrived.

“I am quite comfortable on my trusty forklift here, so what better way to handle it?” Mills told Sunrise.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
