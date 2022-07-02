Australia vs England LIVE rugby: Latest build-up as Courtney Lawes captains in Perth

England face Australia in Perth (Getty Images)

England kick off their summer tour against Australia in Perth today.

Courtney Lawes captains the side with Owen Farrell overlooked for the first time since 2018, with head coach Eddie Jones impressed with how the Northampton flanker deputised in the autumn and Six Nations. Farrell has made a full recovery from the ankle injuries that have disrupted his season and features in the midfield, lining up between fly-half Marcus Smith and outside centre Joe Marchant.

Joe Cokanasiga provides tackle-busting power on the left wing in his first Test for a year having overcome a series of setbacks, including injury and Covid. Danny Care completes his stunning international comeback by starting at scrum-half with Harry Randall unable to even win a spot on the bench, where the uncapped Jack van Poortvliet provides cover.

For Australia, Quade Cooper plays his first Test since helping the Wallabies to a narrow win against Japan in October and edges James O’Connor and Noah Lolesio for the number 10 jersey. Lolesio provides cover for Cooper from the bench but O’Connor has been left out of the matchday 23 altogether.

Follow all the action with our live blog following the conclusion of New Zealand vs Ireland:

Show latest update 1656750914 No try! New Zealand 35-12 Ireland, 59 minutes Clever pop from Peter O’Mahony to Josh van der Flier and the flanker is over beneath the posts! Or is he? The All Blacks aren’t sure, and the replays show why – Van der Flier has knocked on! Wow! Another vital intervention from Rieko Ioane, this time getting a hand on to the ball as the Irish openside seemed certain to crash over, jarring it loose! Ireland shake their heads. Two virtually certain scores go begging in quick succession. Harry Latham-Coyle 2 July 2022 09:35 1656750733 No try! New Zealand 35-12 Ireland, 58 minutes It isn’t! Referee and TMO are in agreement that the tackle is just on the shoulder and not, therefore, high. No try, no penalty try, and indeed no penalty for that incident. Ireland did have an earlier offside to return to. Dan Sheehan puts ball on floor, tapping with his boot and asking his forwards to come with him for another batter on the New Zealand door… Harry Latham-Coyle 2 July 2022 09:32 1656750632 Try? New Zealand 35-12 Ireland, 58 minutes It appears Carbery may just have lost his grip of the ball as he reaches for the line. It’s close, but there appears to be separation. Now, on to Rieko Ioane’s tackle. Is it high? Harry Latham-Coyle 2 July 2022 09:30 1656750540 Try? New Zealand 35-12 Ireland, 58 minutes Can Ireland punch over? Again their continutity is good as forwards and backs use the ball comfortably. Andrew Porter and Tadhg Furlong combine nicely. Now then – has Joey Carbery got that down? Has a high tackle prevented him? Karl Dickson has called for a consultation with Marius van der Westhuizen… Harry Latham-Coyle 2 July 2022 09:29 1656750424 New Zealand 35-12 Ireland, 56 minutes Samisoni Taukei’aho has replaced Codie Taylor in the New Zealand front row, and Angus Ta’avao is on, too, on the tighthead. Sevu Reece nearly snares another intercept score, but can’t collect his flick up. Penalty to Ireland for a deliberate knock-on. Irish changes now, too – Bundee Aki for Keith Earls (Garry Ringrose will occupy the right wing) and Jack Conan for Caelan Doris. Dan Sheehan hits his lineout jumper inside the New Zealand 22. Harry Latham-Coyle 2 July 2022 09:27 1656750169 TRY! NEW ZEALAND 35-12 Ireland (Ardie Savea try, 54 minutes) A thing of beauty from Ardie Savea! His first score was opportunistic, this is outstanding, collecting a miss ball in the 13 channel and showing his dynamite feet, skipping to the outside of Garry Ringrose. Robbie Henshaw is next to have a go at ending Savea’s charge, but falls from his pumping piston limbs, and Keith Earls cannot halt his progress, either. Savea has two, New Zealand have five and the lead is restored to 23 by Jordie Barrett’s clean kick. Harry Latham-Coyle 2 July 2022 09:22 1656750147 New Zealand 28-12 Ireland, 52 minutes Relief for Ireland – New Zealand have a nudge on but only due to an early shunt before Aaron Smith had fed the ball in. Joey Carbery punts for the safe embrace of the touchline. Only a free kick, so still New Zealand’s ball. Harry Latham-Coyle 2 July 2022 09:22 1656750070 New Zealand 28-12 Ireland, 51 minutes Penalty to New Zealand as Andrew Porter is deemed to have gone down. More of the same, say the burly-men, again binding to one another for a second scrum. Harry Latham-Coyle 2 July 2022 09:21 1656749987 New Zealand 28-12 Ireland, 49 minutes Dan Sheehan is offside in midfield. Another New Zealand penalty. James Ryan receives some treatment as the All Blacks make their minds up over what to do with it. Peter O’Mahony, who has taken over the captaincy from Johnny Sexton, it appears, has a word with Karl Dickson about the legality of New Zealand’s ruck clearouts, but othing requires a further look. Eventually, New Zealand signal for a scrum. Six metres or so out, directly in front of the crossbar. Purring with possibilities. Harry Latham-Coyle 2 July 2022 09:19 1656749832 New Zealand 28-12 Ireland, 47 minutes Delicious handling from Aaron Smith, flicking blindly out the back door to Leicester Fainga’anuku. Sam Whitelock wins the next collision and Peter O’Mahony then has a second dig at the ruck having tumbled off his feet when first contesting. Penalty New Zealand – and into the Irish 22 they saunter for a lineout. Harry Latham-Coyle 2 July 2022 09:17

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Australia vs England LIVE rugby: Latest build-up as Courtney Lawes captains in Perth