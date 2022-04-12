Australia: Two people pulled from burning car seconds before it explodes

Two people have been pulled from a burning car seconds before it exploded in Western Australia.

Police officers responding to the incident had just moments to save lives after the driver lost control of the vehicle – which was towing a caravan – leading it to overturn and catch fire.

Western Australia Police have released dramatic bodycam footage of the rescue, which took place on the South Western Highway on 12 March.

The officers can be seen dragging a man and a woman from the wreckage, seconds before the vehicle exploded into flames.

