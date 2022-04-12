Australia: Two people pulled from burning car seconds before it explodes

Posted on April 12, 2022 0

Two people have been pulled from a burning car seconds before it exploded in Western Australia.

Police officers responding to the incident had just moments to save lives after the driver lost control of the vehicle – which was towing a caravan – leading it to overturn and catch fire.

Western Australia Police have released dramatic bodycam footage of the rescue, which took place on the South Western Highway on 12 March.

The officers can be seen dragging a man and a woman from the wreckage, seconds before the vehicle exploded into flames.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Australia: Two people pulled from burning car seconds before it explodes