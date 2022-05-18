Australia PM Scott Morrison flattens schoolboy during football match in Tasmania

Posted on May 18, 2022 0

Australian prime minister Scott Morrison accidentally knocked over a schoolboy during a friendly football game in Tasmania.

Footage, shared by 9News Australia, shows Mr Morrison passing the ball, before losing his balance and falling on top of a child.

The incident, which happened during a visit to the Devonport Strikers Soccer Club, is reminiscent of Boris Johnson clattering into a boy during a rugby match in Japan in 2015.

Australians go to the polls on 21 May, for the country’s first election since 2019, where Mr Morrison is hoping for re-election.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Australia PM Scott Morrison flattens schoolboy during football match in Tasmania