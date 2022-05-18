Australia PM Scott Morrison flattens schoolboy during football match in Tasmania

Australian prime minister Scott Morrison accidentally knocked over a schoolboy during a friendly football game in Tasmania.

Footage, shared by 9News Australia, shows Mr Morrison passing the ball, before losing his balance and falling on top of a child.

The incident, which happened during a visit to the Devonport Strikers Soccer Club, is reminiscent of Boris Johnson clattering into a boy during a rugby match in Japan in 2015.

Australians go to the polls on 21 May, for the country’s first election since 2019, where Mr Morrison is hoping for re-election.

