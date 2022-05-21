Australia election: Labor on course to oust Scott Morrison as PM

The Australian Labor Party will topple the ruling conservatives at a national election – although it may have to form a minority government, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation says.
Initial vote counts showed Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s conservative Liberal Party coalition and the Labor opposition losing ground to smaller parties such as the environment-focused Greens and climate-focused independents.
Neither of the major parties appeared certain to win the minimum 76 seats required for a majority in the 151-seat parliament, but Labor appeared on track to win more than 70 seats, the ABC said.
