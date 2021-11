Australia beat New Zealand to win T20 World Cup

Australia were crowned T20 World Cup champions for the first time as twin fifties from David Warner and Mitchell Marsh consigned New Zealand to another runners-up finish on the global stage.

The Black Caps were seeking a maiden T20 crown themselves to add to their World Test Championship triumph and were given hope by Kane Williamson’s atypically belligerent 85 from 48 balls following a ponderous start batting first in Dubai

New Zealand’s 172 for four represented the highest score in a T20 final but it was not enough as they lost by eight wickets, with Warner’s 53 off 38 deliveries and Marsh’s 77 not out off 50 deliveries getting Australia home.

Unlike the 2016 showpiece, when the West Indies beat England thanks to four consecutive sixes by Carlos Brathwaite in the last over, there was no grandstand finish as Australia overhauled their target with seven balls to spare.

