A 55-year-old man has died after being attacked by a dog on the outskirts of Dundee.

The incident took place in Kirkton, of Auchterhouse, Angus, at around 1.10pm on Wednesday 22 December, police said.

Emergency services were called to the Bonnyton Road area of the rural village swiftly after the man was mauled.

Despite their best efforts, though, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

While the death is not being treated as suspicious, a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal, Police Scotland said in a statement.

“Officers received reports of a man having been attacked by a dog in Kirkton of Auchterhouse at around 1.10pm on 22 December,” a spokesman for the force said.

“Emergency services attended, however the 55-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.”

He added: “The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

Residents told local newspaper The Daily Record only that they recalled seeing an “emergency service presence” in the village last night.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Auchterhouse dog attack: Man mauled and pronounced dead at the scene