Conservative attorney general Suella Braverman has said she is considering referring the Colston statue verdict to the Court of Appeal because it is “causing confusion”.

Mr Braverman said trial by jury is “an important guardian of liberty & must not be undermined” but that the decision by jurors to clear those involved in the case of criminal damage had caused confusion.

“Without affecting the result of this case, as Attorney General, I am able to refer matters to the Court of Appeal so that senior judges have the opportunity to clarify the law for future cases,” she said.

“I am carefully considering whether to do so.”

More follows…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Attorney General says Colston verdict is ‘confusing’ and considers referring decision to Court of Appeal