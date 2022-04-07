Attorney Ben Crump likens footage of teen’s fatal plunge at Florida theme park to George Floyd video

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump has compared footage of a Black teen’s fatal plunge from a Florida amusement park ride to video of George Floyd’s death.

Mr Crump, who represented Floyd’s family after he was killed by police in 2020, is now representing the father of Tyre Sampson, who died last month when he fell from the FreeFall drop tower at ICON Park in Orlando.

Horrifying video captured the moment Tyre, 14, was ejected from the ride as it dropped 400 feet at speeds of up to 75mph.

“Other than George Floyd’s tragic torture video, I think this is the worst tragedy captured on video that I’ve ever seen,” Mr Crump said Tuesday on a tour of the park as the ride was inspected, CNN reported.

“We’re doing a thorough investigation into the tragic killing of this 14-year-old child. This was completely preventable.”

Tyre’s father, Yarnell Sampson, previously demanded answers as he revealed he found out about his son’s death via the viral video.

“I wish I was there to tell him I love him. That I’m sorry. For him to lose his life. So young, and I wish it was me,” a tear-eyed Mr Sampson, father of 14-year-old Tyre, told NBC-affiliated WESH.

“I want to know what happened to my son. I want to know why my son is in a white bag, having to get shipped back home. He walked there. Why he can’t walk back? I want answers from everybody. Who all was involved in that?” he told the outlet.

The incident is under investigation by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS), which has brought in a forensic engineering firm to re-enact the accident.

An initial report from FDACS determined that the harness Tyre was wearing was “still in a down and locked position when the ride stopped” and that the teen came out of his seat when the magnets engaged to slow the ride down during its descent.

“We are not going to jump to any conclusions until the information is provided to us and all the facts are known,” FDACS Commissioner Nikki Fried said of that report.

The FreeFall drop tower at ICON Park

It has since emerged that Tyre may have been too heavy to go on the attraction.

His family have said that the 6’5” 14-year-old weighed 340 pounds, while the maximum weight for the FreeFall ride was 287 pounds, according to its manual.

“Be careful when seeing if large guests fit into the seats. Check that they fit within the contours of the seat and that the bracket fits properly. If this is not so, do not let this person ride,” the manual reads.

Tyre was killed while visiting Florida on a spring break trip with his football team from St Louis, Missouri.

His father, Mr Sampson, said that his son was “a big guy” and had not been allowed on other rides at the park because of his size.

“This one particular ride said, ‘We can take you, come on! Get on!’ No one else allowed him to get on the ride, so I’m wondering what happened between now and then that made them say, ‘Come on, get this ride!’” Mr Sampson told Fox35 , last week.

Mr Sampson added that his son was an aspiring football player who had a bright future.

