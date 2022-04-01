'Attack' Twitter Review: Netizens Shower John Abraham Starrer With Praise; Call It 'India's Marvel Film'

With John Abraham starrer ‘Attack’ releasing in cinema halls today, fans have already declared the film a ‘superhit’. The Lakshya Raj Anand directorial which features Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh in supporting roles is off to a good start with fans sharing positive early reviews on various social platforms.

While the trailer of ‘Attack’ which released a few weeks back, reminded desi-audience of Marvel superheroes like Captain America and Iron Man, netizens are now calling John the new super-soldier on Twitter. If you don’t believe us, here are a few reviews that fans shared on Twitter.

#Attack only one word say fantastic experiment with visuals and story . John doing a well job as super Soldier 🪖 . Lakshyaraj Anand congratulation to fantastic direction .

All supporting cast is doing good job So overall attack is a mass action entertainer film . #JohnAbraham pic.twitter.com/cUloS7BrGO — dushyant sharma official (@dushyant_actor) April 1, 2022

Posters ✅

Teaser ✅

Trailer 1 ✅

Trailer 2 ✅

Music ✅#Attack has ticked all the boxes right and has made a lot of promise. Now its completely upto audiences. If this one fails to open on double digit, then Bolly fans should never ask Bollywood to give them better content. pic.twitter.com/K14Qx8S5TE — sonu meena (@sonudengal) March 31, 2022

mark my words #Attack movie is one of the unique Action Movie you’ve never seen movies in Bollywood / South industry You have seen all the old action films till now, Attack is very different from them @TheJohnAbraham ATTACK IN CINEMAS pic.twitter.com/Y5Zr2dyugG — Rajesh Nayak (@johnholick) March 31, 2022

#AttackPart1 is all we fans wanted from @TheJohnAbraham and especially from bollywood…@TheJohnAbraham was superb as Arjun Shergil, @Rakulpreet and @prakashraaj did great in their roles…

Ye to bas shuruaat hai….and as a start…this was way too good🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/Tzde4Z1hIn — Krish Kumar (@movieverse_yt) April 1, 2022

Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh’s performance in the Lakshya Raj Anand action-drama is also being appreciated by the audience.

With @Rakulpreet’s FLAWLESS performance in #Attack, I’m pretty sure she will SLAY it in #AjayDevgn starrer #Runway…. — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) March 31, 2022

#AttackReview

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#JohnAbraham DELIVERS a power-packed performance with NEWNESS & INNOVATION when Bollywood needs it the most, #RakulPreetSingh **SHINES** in her role while #JacquelineFernandez nails her bit. Go and #Attack the theatres as the SCEENPLAY is **IMMACULATE** pic.twitter.com/ztpmbBOrps — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) March 31, 2022

Known for pulling off high-octane action sequences on the silver screen, John has raised the bar to the next level while impressing the audience with a film that is at par with Hollywood superhero projects. But during a recent promotional event, John left many fans furious by revealing that he hasn’t watched Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’ and therefore would prefer to talk about his own movie. Read more about the incident here:

John Abraham Refuses To Talk About ‘The Kashmir Files’; Slams Journalist For Asking ‘Crazy Questions’

While John is currently busy with the filming of filmmaker Siddharth Anand’s upcoming project ‘Pathaan’ co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, he also has Mohit Suri’s romantic thriller ‘Ek Villain Returns’ which also stars Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor in pivotal roles.

