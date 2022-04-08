'Attack' Music Composer Shashwat Sachdev Spills About Instagram Reels: Why Complain When Gratification Is Instant?

Shashwat Sachdev is an Indian music composer and a rising star of his generation. Sachdev has scored music for several Bollywood films like Veere Di Wedding, Phillauri and has won a National Award for his work in the 2019 movie URI: The Surgical Strike. Sachdev recently composed music for John Abraham starrer Attack and spoke to Mashable India about working with John and director Lakshya Raj Anand.

Sachdev also talked about the impact of social media on the music industry and working in L.A. The music composer revealed that though he has worked in West he prefers the Indian music industry. Check out the full Q&A below.

You have composed music for several different genres of movies in Bollywood, how different was it working on an action/sci-fi movie like Attack?

Every project is different from the last one because it’s not the genre of the film or the kind of music that you are doing that separates it, it’s actually the director, producer and time and space in which you create it. If I had done it with another director, written by another writer or it was done under other circumstances and another time and space, it would have been different. So, I feel that, every film just by virtue of the talent that you surround yourself with makes it a different film. Every film is a different experience.

Did director Lakshya Raj Anand and John Abraham have any specific instructions or requests before you started composing the music for Attack?

Lakshya and John have both been supportive. Both of them came to me and gave me the freedom to create something that I believed in as far as the script was concerned. Lakshya comes with an intelligent sensibility as far as music is concerned. He comes with very smart taste in terms of what he wants out of the music and what he wants to say between the lines as far as the script is concerned. There were times when we would create a lot of music one situation but he would choose what suited his taste. What is beautiful about the art of cinema is that there is a certain collaboration that comes in and that what’s makes it more beautiful and interesting.

Do you have a specific routine/process before you start on an album? Or is it different every time with different projects?

For me what’s important is that it starts with reading the script. When I read a script, it will tell me what I want. It will also tell me about the taste and the sensibility of my producer and director. I don’t want to be in a situation where my director and I are trying to get different things out of the same film. When we interpret the script in the same way is when we can collaborate. One plus one is more than two and then we make a much stronger team. It’s important for me to hang out with my editor or the sound designer and the film’s team to get the best work for the film.

The boundaries between regions have blurred thanks to the universality of music. Do you aspire to work more in the West?

I started my career in LA and worked for a television. I also did some independent work in LA and I feel that Indian films are a very big part of my upbringing. The Indian audience is a very important part of my success. Indian storytelling is a very important part of what I personally want to say in my life and that will always be important to me.

What do you think is the one thing that Hollywood does differently than Bollywood when it comes to music composition?

Commercial art is very audience centric and so it is on how we can gratify the audience better and still be true to ourselves as to how we are as an artiste. Both the markets and the audiences have their unique tastes, sensibilities and also upbringing in terms of how professionally they work. There are certain benefits of being in India where I understand my audience really well and the Indian emotion of what India is, the emotion of what young India is, the emotion of what the youth in India stands for. That I think is something really special. For a west market, it’s a completely different set of rules. I personally love working here.

Is there anything you would like to change about the Indian music industry? And the way it treats its musicians?

I feel that musicians are really worshipped in India. When you are good musician, social media has now come to a point where it is easy for good musicians to voice themselves. There were friends of mine who were struggling to get shows and an audience. But now with social media it has become easy for them to find the right audience, finding the right people who want to listen to them. It is also instantly gratifying. If they do something that the audience really likes, it gives them immediate encouragement and fulfilment. If the audience doesn’t respond well, then they know immediately that they need to tweak. So rather than complaining that the Indian audience is not accepting the Indian musicians the way they want to, they can quickly change and move on. That is beautiful, I feel.

How do you feel about the reel phenomenon on Instagram that is pretty much dictating the shelf life of songs these days?

Everything has pros and cons. My last film URI’s soundtrack of the film got recently picked up in reels. I could see the numbers speak on my streaming platform. The reason for that was the reels. So rather than complaining about it, it’s become so easy for musicians to put something out and the gratification is instant. Since I am making the music, I will still be the creator and put out what I want to. I also understand what the audience appreciates and create that to sustain in the industry.

Who do you think is the most underrated music director in the industry and why?

There are a lot of musicians and session players, especially in advertising in India who are not referred to as music directors. They end up creating a lot of scores and are not given their due. I feel that they are underrated. I feel that eventually the singer or composer ends up getting the crown of the creator. I feel the soloists, the people who play the guitar, sitar and percussions are a very important part of the music creation process.

Is there any song you’re listening to in loop these days?

I love listening to hot 100 music because it’s something that I really enjoy and right now I am listening to a Justin Bieber song a lot. I love listening to score. Right now, I am listening to a lot of score by Marco Beltrami on loop.

