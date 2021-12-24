'Atrangi Re' Starring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush Leaked Online By Tamilrockers!

Atrangi Re, Anand L Rai’s latest directorial released on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday, December 24. Starring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush, the film is one of the most anticipated Bollywood releases of the year. But while reviews and fan reactions for the film have just begun to pour in, the film has already been leaked online.

Atrangi Re, the full movie has been leaked online on Tamilrockers, a video piracy platform that routinely shares illegal copies of films close to release dates. The film is currently available to watch on the website in full HD (read: doesn’t mean you should!). Not long ago, the site also uploaded Sooryavanshi just in time for its theatrical opening.

It is important to note that piracy is a criminal act and sharing a film without rights or permission from the producers can result in a hefty fine or jail term, not something to be taken lightly. It takes a village to make a movie and piracy not only has an impact on the profits of the project in question but also undermines the makers’ efforts. Atrangi Re is a movie that was shot during the pandemic and had a bunch of production delays like so many films. Besides, it is available to watch online on Disney+ Hotstar where it had an official premiere. We hope our readers don’t fall for leaked movies and illegal sites.

Atrangi Re follows the story of Rinku Sooryavanshi, a girl from Bihar (Sara Ali Khan) whose wedding is arranged with Vishwanathan Iyer (Dhanush), a man who has been abducted and forced into marrying Rinku. However, she tells him about Sajjad Ali Khan (Akshay Kumar), the man she likes but her family doesn’t approve of. On the other hand, Iyer himself has a girlfriend in Chennai to whom he was about to get engaged. The film is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

