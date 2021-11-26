‘Atrangi Re’ Director Aanand L Rai Reacts To Criticism About Age Gap Between Sara Ali Khan And Akshay Kumar

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai is back on the director’s chair after Shahrukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma’s Zero with an ‘unusual story’ that is Atrangi Re. In fact, the helmer has managed to pull another casting coup with Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan. But not just because it is all kinds of unexpected pairing(s) but because of the glaring age gap between Khan who debuted with Kedarnath in 2018 and Kumar or Dhanush who’ve, let’s just say, been around for some time now. In fact the recent trailer drop has ignited the spark and relaunched the discussion around age parity in Bollywood.

However, Rai would want you to abstain yourself from jumping to conclusions and passing judgements before watching the movie. Speaking about the movie, he told Mid-Day the reason behind casting the respective actors. “I have gone on a rollercoaster ride of love and emotions, without a safety belt. Dhanush is like a brother to me. Directing him is a privilege. The crucial casting was of Rinku (Khan’s character). Sara’s innocence is striking. I met her at a film premiere and knew she was the girl. She is on her way to become one of the finest actors in the industry.”

Not just that, he also reacted to the criticism online by justifying the casting and said, “Atrangi means funnily weird. If a filmmaker shows patience in making a film, it’s his small expectation that people wait and understand the reason behind such a cast. We have a habit of judging people. I want people to watch the film for two hours, and react to it thereafter.”

“I am not worried as a filmmaker. I am not here to make formulaic films. If I go wrong, I can be critiqued. People who make cinema learn with every effort. With every success, I learn what’s right. With every failure, I learn what went wrong,” he patiently added.

Rai also opened up about Atrangi Re heading for an OTT premiere instead of a theatrical release. He explained, “When I started making the film, the medium was different. As a storyteller, I want to make an honest movie. My (idea) is to reach maximum people. I would’ve loved to have the film play on a bigger screen, but the deal was done, and we cannot backtrack on it. I am not heartbroken about it.”

Meanwhile, the director is also attached to Raksha Bandhan where he has reunited with Akshay Kumar. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and is co-produced by Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Films and Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films.

Atrangi Re is set to release on December 24 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Source Link : ‘Atrangi Re’ Director Aanand L Rai Reacts To Criticism About Age Gap Between Sara Ali Khan And Akshay Kumar