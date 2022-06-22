‘Atmospheric water generator’ pulls drinking water ‘out of thin air’

A startup in Tunisia has unveiled a groundbreaking invention – a product that allows safe drinking water to be produced from vapour in the air.

Kumulus’ device is able to produce around 20 to 30 litres of water a day by refining water vapour and killing harmful bacteria.

Safe drinking water is collected in a small reservoir.

“We aim to provide everyone with their own sustainable and autonomous source of drinking water”, a Kumulus spokesperson said.

