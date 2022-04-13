Atletico Madrid vs Man City LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight

“Sorry?!”… Pep discovers from reporter Fernandinho is leaving

Manchester City travel to Atletico Madrid to take on the La Liga champions in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie tonight. Pep Guardiola’s men lead 1-0 on aggregate after Kevin De Bruyne’s strike earned them victory last Tuesday night at the Etihad Stadium.

De Bruyne scored again on Sunday as City where held to a 2-2 draw against Liverpool in the Premier League, leaving them top of the table and on course to regain the title they won last season. City are also on track for a treble-winning year as, on top of the Premier League, they face Atletico for a Champions League semi-final spot and play Liverpool again in the FA Cup semis on Saturday.

That isn’t to say Pep Guardiola will be looking too far ahead. Atlético Madrid are a defensively solid team that have home advantage this evening. Diego Simeone’s men didn’t have a shot on target during the first leg but their gameplan was to remain in the tie and take the attack to City at home. The deficit is only one goal and City will have to be close to their best to ensure they reach the next round.

Awaiting the winner of this quarter-final tie are Real Madrid who knocked out Chelsea 5-4 on aggregate after a fantastic match at the Santiago Bernabeu last night.

Follow all the action as Atletico host Man City in the Champions League quarter-finals:

Show latest update 1649862900 Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Manchester City’s Champions League quarter-final second leg against Atletico Madrid. Phil Foden came off the bench in the previous leg to set up Kevin De Bruyne’s winner and give City a slender one-goal advantage going into tonight’s game at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium. Pep Guardiola’s men are on course for a potential treble-winning season as they remain top of the Premier League after a 2-2 draw with rivals Liverpool last Sunday. They can progress into the Champions League semi-finals with victory over Atletico tonight and will face Liverpool again in the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday. Atlético Madrid’s defence of their La Liga title isn’t going as well as they’d hoped. They are fourth in the league and trail leaders Real Madrid by 15-points. Diego Simeone’s men will aim to overturn their one-goal deficit against City this evening and if they are successful in knocking Guardiola’s men out of the competition they’ll then face Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals. Michael Jones 13 April 2022 16:15

