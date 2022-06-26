Atleast 17 people killed in South African nightclub, police say

South African authorities are investigating the deaths of at least 22 young people found inside a popular nightclub in the city of East London.

Emergency services were scrambled to the Enyobeni Tavern, in the Scenery Park township, early on Sunday morning and found at least 17 bodies, with several others reportedly injured.

The cause of the tragedy is not yet known but there are reports it could be due to a poisonous substance such as a gas leak or a possible stampede at the venue.

