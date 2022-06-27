A Subway worker was shot dead after a customer opened fire following an argument over the amount of mayonnaise on his sandwich, according to police.
On Sunday night at around 6:30pm, a customer ordering a sandwich at a Subway connected to a gas station located in the city’s downtown erupted into a dispute with one of the store’s employees and opened fire, leaving fatally wounding one of the employees and sending another to a nearby hospital.
The owner of the Subway told Fox News 5 that the disgruntled customer decided to shoot his two employees after he became angry about the amount of mayonnaise on his fast-food meal.
“Believe it or not, it was about too much mayonnaise on his sandwich,” owner Willie Glenn said in an interview with the news station.
Source Link Atlanta Subway shooting: Worker shot dead for ‘putting too much mayo on sandwich’