Atlanta Subway shooting: Worker shot dead for ‘putting too much mayo on sandwich’

A Subway worker was shot dead after a customer opened fire following an argument over the amount of mayonnaise on his sandwich, according to police.

On Sunday night at around 6:30pm, a customer ordering a sandwich at a Subway connected to a gas station located in the city’s downtown erupted into a dispute with one of the store’s employees and opened fire, leaving fatally wounding one of the employees and sending another to a nearby hospital.

The owner of the Subway told Fox News 5 that the disgruntled customer decided to shoot his two employees after he became angry about the amount of mayonnaise on his fast-food meal.

“Believe it or not, it was about too much mayonnaise on his sandwich,” owner Willie Glenn said in an interview with the news station.

