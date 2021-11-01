Atlanta season 3: Donald Glover releases first glimpse of the new season

Donald Glover has revealed the first teaser trailer for the third season of his FX show Atlanta.

The 38-year-old actor, who is the creator and star of the show, tweeted out the official video via a link to a site called Gilga.

Gilga is a “nite-site” with operational hours from 8pm to 3am. After clicking the link, the website takes viewers to a landing page, followed by another hyperlink that says: “Enter Gilga.”

After clicking on the option, viewers can see one minute of footage that includes Brian Tyree Henry’s character Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles, followed by the series logo and the year 2022.

This update comes nearly three-and-a-half years after Atlanta’s season two finale.

“I can’t wait til this show is out,” Glover wrote in a now-deleted post on Twitter. “I watch the roughs like it ain’t my show.”

In 2020, FX confirmed that Glover’s show would return for a third and fourth season beginning in 2021. However, everything was postponed due to the pandemic. The broadcaster said that the new seasons would act as “parts one and two” of a new chapter in the show’s life.

Season two of the critically acclaimed comedy-drama finished on a high note three years ago. The finale aired a week after Glover debuted his politically charged song “This is America”, which was released under his rap name Childish Gambino.

Atlanta follows Earn (Glover), who manages the budding rap career of his cousin (Henry).

