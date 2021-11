Atlanta Airport: Flights halted at Hartsfield-Jackson International after ‘accidental discharge’ of gun

All departing flights out of Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport have been halted following the “accidental discharge” of a weapon, according to a statement by airport officials.

“There is not an active shooter,” a tweet from the official airport account said. “There was an accidental discharge at the Airport.”

“There is no danger to passengers or employees. An investigation is ongoing, more information will be published on this channel.”

A follow-up tweet reads: “At approximately 1:30 pm today a weapon accidentally discharged at ATL’s security screening area. There is NOT an active shooter at the airport.”

Atlanta police are on the scene. No injuries have been reported.

“There was an accidental discharge of a firearm near the main security checkpoint,” Atlanta police Sargeant Jarius Daugherty said. “Officers are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

An earlier tweet from the account ATLUncensored includes a video showing a chaotic scene with people on the ground, upended security barriers, and staff trying to marshall passengers.

There are no further details about the type of weapon nor the circumstances under which it was discharged.

More follows…

